Gold jewellery worth Rs 6.50 crore stolen from store in Bhimavaram

ELURU: In a major heist in the heart of Bhimavaram town, burglars decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 6.50 crore from a jewellery showroom in the wee hours of Monday. According to the police, the shop was owned by one Maddula Venkata Nagaraju and three of his brothers.

They opened the shop, near Prakasham Chowk, in the morning only to discover a hole punched through its roof and jewellery weighing 2 kg stolen. However, the burglars’ entire act was recorded in a CCTV installed on the premises.

A case was registered based on the complaint lodged by the showroom owners with the I Town Police. In their complaint, they said they had kept the shop open on Sunday on account of the upcoming Ugadi festival and shut it early in the evening.

Bhimavaram and Eluru CCS teams were pressed into service and the police were taking help of the CCTV footage to nab the culprits.