IMD issues heatwave warning to Rayalaseema, south coastal Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in the South Coastal part of the State and Rayalaseema for the next 24-48 hours, the IMD has warned.

On Monday, maximum temperatures in Rayalaseema districts touched 43 degree Celsius, 5-6 degrees higher than normal.

As many as 10 other cities recorded more than 40 degree Celsius. According to the met department, dry weather and humid conditions will prevail for the next few days, and Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa and Anantapur, all of which experienced 42-43 degree Celsius on Monday, will bear the maximum impact. K Nagarathna, an official of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said: “The heatwave conditions will intensify further, as the dry weather conditions are prevailing across the State.”