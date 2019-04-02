Home States Andhra Pradesh

IMD issues heatwave warning to Rayalaseema, south coastal Andhra

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in the South Coastal part of the State and Rayalaseema for the next 24-48 hours, the IMD has warned.

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

duck watermelon heat heatwave summer

According to IMD dry weather and humid conditions will prevail for the next few days (File Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in the South Coastal part of the State and Rayalaseema for the next 24-48 hours, the IMD has warned.

On Monday, maximum temperatures in Rayalaseema districts touched 43 degree Celsius, 5-6 degrees higher than normal.

As many as 10 other cities recorded more than 40 degree Celsius. According to the met department, dry weather and humid conditions will prevail for the next few days, and Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa and Anantapur, all of which experienced 42-43 degree Celsius on Monday, will bear the maximum impact. K Nagarathna, an official of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said: “The heatwave conditions will intensify further, as the dry weather conditions are prevailing across the State.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heatwave Vijayawda Heatwave Rayalaseema Andhra Pradesh heat Andhra Pradesh summer IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp