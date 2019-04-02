This is right time to end Naidu’s misrule: Jagan Mohan Reddy to voters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Increasing the campaign pitch, YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday appealed to the voters to reject the TDP, which, he said, has been coming to the people once again with false promises before the elections to lure them.

Addressing a series of public meetings in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts, Jagan reiterated that the party has no tie-up or secret pact with any political party and will support any dispensation after the polls that assures Special Category Status (SCS) to the State.

In Bhimavaram, from where Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is contesting, Jagan made a vitriolic attack on Chandrababu Naidu and described him as the richest chief minister. Jagan, however, did not target Pawan Kalyan, but made a mention that many local issues were not taken up by the actor-partner of Naidu. If Chandrababu Naidu comes to power again, the State will never come back to normal and it will be pushed into dire straits where anarchy prevails and the government will dictate terms to the people. “This is the chance to vote for change. It is now or never as the atrocities of Chandrababu Naidu should be put to an end and this is the right time,’’ Jagan said.

If he (Naidui) is voted to power again, government schools will be closed down to promote corporate schools. People will have to pay exorbitant amount as fees and education will move away from the reach of common man. “We have promised Amma Vodi scheme in which `15,000 will be deposited into the bank account of the mother for sending her two children to school. Fees reimbursement will be implemented and professional courses will be brought within the reach of weaker sections,’’ he said.

The meagre `3,000 given to women groups is nothing but a bait and Chandrababu Naidu has been a known offender who always cheated people by not fulfilling the election promises. Compare the meagre `3,000 with `75,000 that women would be getting through YSR Cheyutha, Jagan said. Farmers have got a raw deal all these years and irrigation has taken a back seat during the past five years.