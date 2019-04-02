Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan terms Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy power-hungry

Pawan advised both TDP and YSRC to refrain from making baseless allegations against him and Jana Sena.

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, along with Narasapuram Lok Sabha candidate K Nagababu, taking part in electioneering in Tanuku on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Not letting up his criticism of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday said both the leaders are after power and not committed to people’s welfare. He described the duo as demon Kansa.

Addressing election rallies in Achanta, Tanuku, Nidadavolu and Tadepalligudem along with Nagababu,  his brother and Jana Sena candidate for Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency, he said like Jagan, he could not mortgage the self-respect and dignity of Andhra people to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and prostrate at his feet.  “Jagan is not Mahatma Gandhi and he went to jail for looting public money,” he said, and accused the YSRC chief of becoming subservient to BJP for getting out of the cases he is facing.

Claiming that he broke ties with TDP long ago, Pawan said he is not insane to continue to ride a broken cycle. Taking a leaf out of Modi’s book, he called the Chief Minister ‘U-Turn Babu’. “Naidu fled Hyderabad fearing cases against him, though it is common capital for both AP and Telangana States for 10 years,” he said.

Pawan advised both TDP and YSRC to refrain from making baseless allegations against him and Jana Sena. Reiterating that it was due to TDP and Congress, Praja Rajyam floated by his brother Chiranjeevi, was snuffed out in the cradle, he predicted the downfall of TDP and YSRC in 2019 elections.
Pawan said he would work like a scavenger to cleanse the system and society of the filth and usher in a regime of the common man. He highlighted what Jana Sena intends to do if it comes to power in the State.

