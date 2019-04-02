PM Modi likens Chandrababu Naidu to evil character in 'Baahubali'

By PTI

RAJAHMUNDRY: After calling him 'U-turn babu' and 'Sticker Babu', Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday sought to liken TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to 'Bhallaladeva,' the evil character in the blockbuster film Baahubali, whose heritage was only 'vishwasghaat' (betrayal).

Modi also made a pointed reference to the recent controversy related to the theft of peoples personal data by the TDP through its mobile application Seva Mitra and accused the ruling party of indulging in cyber crime.

"Falsehood, despair and u-turn have become the TDP governments identity. Someone was telling me. U-turn Babus condition has become like Bhallaladeva of Bahubali film. He is constantly trying every means, dharma or adharma, to ensure power remains in his family's grasp," the Prime Minister lashed out, addressing his second election rally for the BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to Naidu only as U-turn Babu in his 25-minute address, Modi spit fire at the TDP chief for pushing Andhra Pradesh's heritage into danger only to safeguard 'his own heritage.' The Prime Minister once again flayed the Chief Minister on the issue of alleged corruption, citing the Polavaram multipurpose project as a 'living example'.

"Polavaram is a live example of the U-turn Babus intentions. For the U-turn Babu and the TDP, Polavaram has become an ATM. Draw money and continue to play corrupt games. That's their work," Modi remarked.

Though Polavaram was an 'issue of life and death' for farmers of AP, the Prime Minister regretted that successive governments had left the project hanging fire for the last four decades.

All Chief Ministers and governments of the state, past and present, are "partners to this sin and the culprits," he said.

"We have so far released Rs 7,000 crore for the project to the state government and also ensured there are no hitches in execution. But the reality is the TDP doesn't want to complete Polavaram. It's not spending Central funds for the right purposes," the Prime Minister said.

The TDP government kept the project works hanging only to escalate costs, Modi alleged.

"By escalating costs, who is U-turn Babu trying to benefit? Is it not a major deception of the farmers here?" Modi asked.

Referring to contradictory statements by Naidu in the last two years, the Prime Minister observed that U-turn Babu could not do anything on his own, but pushed the blame on others.

"People of AP cannot trust such a leader," he asserted.

"I heard TDP started a new work that is linked to cyber crime, in the name of Seva Mitra App. There is no seva, no mitra in it. Truth is they are stealing people's data," the Prime Minister pointed out, referring to an ongoing criminal investigation in Hyderabad on the issue.

"Think of it. One who steals your personal data and information, what condition they could leave the state's system is in," he cautioned the people.

Hailing AP for having a heritage of honesty, Modi remarked that U-turn Babus heritage was dishonesty.

"AP's heritage is transparency and good governance. U-turn Babu's is corruption, corruption and corruption. APs heritage is keeping the word, but his heritage is vishwasghaat," he added.