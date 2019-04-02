Tribal kids given free access to new Space Theme Park in Sriharikota

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 1,250 people have witnessed the PSLV-C45 launch live from the newly built viewer’s gallery in Space Theme Park in Kothachennu village abutting Sriharikota inland. Among them were children from nearby tribal and Dalit colonies, who have been rehabilitated from inside the spaceport.

ISRO has given free access to the children from these colonies to inculcate scientific temper among the deprived masses. General public have to register online in advance to gain access, but people of these colonies need to show only their Aadhaar cards. The viewer’s gallery is located at a vantage point, where both launch pads are clearly visible.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said: “Since it was the first time, we allowed about 1,250 people. From next launch, the number of registrations would go up to 5,000 and gradually to 10,000.” Achamma, a Dalit living in a colony near the theme park, told Express they were proud that they were living so close to the prestigious launching station of ISRO, which has provided them with free electricity, water, education for their children and primary healthcare.

However, some tribals and Dalits have expressed fear of displacement. “We do not have patta. We can’t construct permanent houses even at our own cost. Our children are not being considered for permanent jobs in ISRO although some are qualified. We are still being employed for labour jobs,” they rued.