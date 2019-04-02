Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will develop Mangalagiri as a model town: Nara Lokesh

IT Minister and TDP candidate Nara Lokesh on Monday released a ‘manifesto’ for the all-round development of Mangalagiri constituency.

Published: 02nd April 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 08:18 AM

IT Minister Nara Lokesh campaigning in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: IT Minister and TDP candidate Nara Lokesh on Monday released a ‘manifesto’ for the all-round development of Mangalagiri constituency. Participating in electioneering in Mangalagiri, he promised to develop the town as a  model one in AP. All the problems being faced by people of the constituency would be solved on a permanent basis. A special officer would be appointed to look into public grievances, who would interact with people for two hours every day. G+3 houses would be constructed for the poor families in Mangalagiri and Tadepalli.

Lokesh’s poll promises include provision of solar power to panchayat office buildings, setting up of more substations to solve low voltage problem, development of parks and tanks, supply of tap water to every house in villages, construction of underground drainage, establishment of model schools and digital learning centre.Interacting with goldsmiths, he said a corporation would be set up for them and interest-free loans will be given.

3 TDP MLCs in poll fray

Guntur: Three TDP MLCs are in the fray for Assembly elections in the district. They include IT Minister Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri, Government Whip Dokka Manikya Varaprasad from Prathipadu and Annam Satish Prabhakar from Bapatla. They are  contesting Assembly polls without quitting their MLC posts, which attracted severe  criticism from Opposition YSRC.  Mangalagiri YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Lokesh did not quit his MLC post due to fear of defeat in the Assembly elections.

