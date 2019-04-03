DGP reviews security in Paderu, Araku

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In view of the ensuing general elections, Director-General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur visited Araku and Paderu segments of the district on Tuesday. He conducted review meetings with the election staff and police officials concerned and enquired about the security measures on the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) which were identified as Left Wing Extremism (LWE- Maoists) influenced areas.

In this connection, the DGP said that in view of the special sensitive situation in the Agency areas, the government is making all arrangements to deploy additional Central and state forces as per requirement.

All 50 companies of BSF, CRPF, ITBP and COBRA forces will reach the district and 80 teams of district special party police were already deployed.