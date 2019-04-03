Home States Andhra Pradesh

DGP reviews security in Paderu, Araku

In view of the ensuing general elections, Director-General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur visited Araku and Paderu segments of  the district on Tuesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM:  In view of the ensuing general elections, Director-General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur visited Araku and Paderu segments of  the district on Tuesday. He conducted review meetings with the  election staff and police officials concerned and enquired about the security measures on the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) which were identified as Left Wing Extremism (LWE- Maoists) influenced areas.

In this connection, the DGP said that in view of the special sensitive situation in the Agency areas, the government is making all  arrangements to deploy additional Central and state forces as per requirement. 
All 50 companies of BSF, CRPF, ITBP and  COBRA forces will reach the district and 80 teams of district special party police were already deployed. 

