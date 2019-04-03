Is vote a chocolate to be given once to Ja‘gun’, wonders Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was in his elements Tuesday during his whirlwind poll campaign in Chittoor and Nellore districts. The indefatigable Chief Minister, not known for his oratory, delivered surprisingly riveting speeches, in particular at Chandragiri and Madanapalli, where he peppered his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and actor Pawan Kalyan with humorous anecdotes and puns.

“Jaagan.. brothers, there is gun in his name,” he mocked much to the delight of his supporters and observed, “I don’t understand. He is always into conspiracies and crimes.” Referring to Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, he said the man wants to be a big rowdy. “If his leader is a state rowdy, he is a small-time rowdy but I have seen many such rowdies and will give them a fitting reply,” he asserted.

Ridiculing the YSRC chief’s appeal to the voters to give him one chance, Naidu asked, “Jagan says he wants one chance. Everyone (of his supporters) says the same. Why should it be given? Will you commit suicide once? Will anyone jump off a cliff once? Do we consume poison just for once? Why should a chance be given? For colluding with Modi and KCR? What do you say?”Amid peals of laughter, egged on and energised, he continued, “One chance, eh? Is this a chocolate!”

Naidu appeared to be enjoying himself, fighting the tough electoral battle. He bemoaned that now he had to fight with criminals after having fought the good fight with titans in his career. In a direct warning to the YSRC leaders, he also let it be known that after elections, he would see to it that those behind the fake notes scandal are jailed.

Unsparing in his criticism of Modi, he reiterated his vow not to rest until the PM was sent back to Gujarat. In a rhetorical flourish aimed at wooing the minorities, he branded Modi a ‘hardcore extremist’ responsible for the post-Godhra riots. And, as in his every speech, KCR was not spared either. “KCR filed two cases against the Polavaram project in the Supreme Court.

He complained that Bhadrachalam would be submerged because of the project,” he recalled and added, “If we are going to debate, Bhadrachalam should be ours!”. But he reserved his best for Pawan Kalyan. Naidu said that a vote for the actor would send them straight to their ‘mother-in-law’s house’ -- referring to the actor’s hit movie Atharintiki Daredi.

Promises Islamic Bank for Muslims

In a bid to woo Muslims, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday promised to set up an Islamic Bank to disburse interest-free loans to them as well as the weaker sections. It is a promise he had made earlier too but is beset with hurdles. The RBI had in November, 2017 made it clear that it had no intention of taking forward the proposal of Islamic banking. It had clarified in reply to an RTI query that the decision was taken after considering wider and equal opportunities available to all in the country to access banking and financial services. The TDP chief also announced that if elected again, he would give unemployment dole to not only those who hold a degree but also to those who stopped education with Intermediate.