Jana Sena Party promises laptop to students, pension to farmers in Andhra Pradesh

AMARAVATI: Laptops for all 11th and 12th standard students, pension for farmers, fishermen and artisans and Rs 10 lakh health insurance for every family were some of the key promises that actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) listed in its manifesto.
The manifesto released on Wednesday for the April 11 elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha also promised annual investment support of Rs 8,000 per acre for every farmer, KG to Postgraduate free education, free gas cylinders and 33 per cent reservation for women.
JSP, which is contesting the polls in alliance with the Left parties and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), also promised that Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500 will be deposited in every housewife's bank account in lieu of the ration supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS).
The party, which made 96 promises for all sections of society, vowed to build Andhra Pradesh as a model state. It unveiled programmes for development of all three regions - Rayalaseema, North Coastal Andhra and South Coastal Andhra.
JSP, which is making its electoral debut, also promised Rs 5,000 monthly pension for small and marginal farmers above 60 years and fishermen and artisans aged above 58 years.
AMARAVATI: Laptops for all 11th and 12th standard students, pension for farmers, fishermen and artisans and Rs 10 lakh health insurance for every family were some of the key promises that actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) listed in its manifesto.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
India is one of the highest taxing nations in the world: Trump
Jason Behrendorff sees IPL as stepping stone for World Cup selection
Rupee slips 25 paise to 68.66 vs USD in early trade ahead of RBI policy outcome
Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha battle is a ‘Game of Thrones’
Closing Jammu-Srinagar highway proof of Modi's failure: Omar Abdullah