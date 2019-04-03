Home States Andhra Pradesh

No entry for netas who don’t keep promises, say villagers

 Netas promise the moon before elections and vanish after getting elected. They forget their promises for five years.

By Ramesh Babu G
SRIKAKULAM: Netas promise the moon before elections and vanish after getting elected. They forget their promises for five years. Well aware of the attitude of public representatives, some people have decided to put up flexi banners at the entrance of their village barring the entry of any politician unless they make a definite commitment to solve their problems immediately after getting elected. 

The trend started recently by Manikyapuram residents has gone viral and become inspiration for more villages in the Uddanam area in the district. Now, Kusumpuram residents have put up a similar banner, while Baruva Kotturu villagers are preparing to follow suit. 

Manikyapuram villagers, whose novel idea has become a talking point among leaders and people in the area, are now planning to take a step forward and demand a written undertaking from contestants to solve their problems.

“We are planning to take a written commitment from contestants to fulfil the demands in the presence of villagers,” said S Santosh, a youth leader of the village. “Manikyapuram has showed us the way and, inspired by its example, we too have put up a flexi board listing our demands,” said Janardhan Dolai, a youth leader from Kusumpuram. 

‘Amenities promised by netas remain unfulfilled’

He said though elected representatives promised several amenities for the village, most of them remain unfulfilled. “We need a health centre, drinking water and a library in the school, CC roads to Kambeputtuga, Juttuputtuga and Gusirivalasa, drainage, compensation for the loss suffered by  Kalingapatnam villagers in the Cyclone Titli, renovation of playground and granting of ST status to the Bentu Oriya community.

The issues have been pending for the last six years. Unless contestants promise to resolve the problems in front of all the villagers, we will not allow them into our village,” he said. 
“They (candidates) also must discuss with the residents all the problems displayed on the banner before entering the village.”  “We are planning to take a written commitment from contestants to fulfil the demands in the presence of villagers,” said S Santosh, a youth leader of Manikyapuram.

