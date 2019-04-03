No question of losing, I will win with bumper majority: Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy

By Express News Service

A strongman in Kurnool politics, Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy is confident of his victory despite defecting to the TDP from the Congress just before the election. This is the first time in the decades spanning history of the Kotla family that they have switched loyalty from Congress to another party. The three-time MP is now contesting from Kurnool Lok Sabha segment on the TDP ticket. He says that he is getting enormous support from people of all walks of life.

In an interview with K Madhu Sudhakar, Kotla said that even though the opposition party was shelling out huge amounts of money to buy voters, he has his own strength and credibility among the people.

Justifying his decision to join the TDP, Kotla said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had assured to construct Vedavathi, Gundrevula, RDS and LLC pipelines and other irrigations projects on his demand. The excerpts:

What is your agenda for elections?

My agenda is only to save the people, especially the farmers reeling under drought-like conditions. The people of western part of the district, which falls under Kurnool Lok Sabha segment, are virtually living in a battle zone, as they face both drinking and irrigation water problems. If there is sufficient water here, there will be no crop loses, no worker will migrate and the families of the farmers will not suffer.

Why did you change the party?

The main causes are welfare of the farmers and construction of water projects. I left the party I loved the most – the Congress — only after getting promises from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on water projects. The State government has also issued GOs to construct the water projects, such as Gundrevula, Vedavati, RDS and LLC pipeline works. And my next priority is to create job opportunities for the youth by initiating several projects.

What are the key problems in your segment?

Actually Kurnool segment is the most backward area when compared to other segments and the people here are being troubled by drinking and irrigation water crisis. There is also no proper employment opportunity; hence nearly 70 per cent of agricultural labours, including small farmers, are migrating to other areas such as Hyderabad, Guntur, Bellary, Madras and Bangalore, every year, as they have to run their families.

Which is your main rival party and tell us why people should have faith in you as you have violated basic political ethics by switching loyalties?

The people have understood why I shifted loyalties to the TDP. In my knowledge, no particular party or politician is my main rival. This is because not only I have huge experience in politics, but also I am a honest man. My family, especially my father Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy, had given good service to the people of Kurnool. Even today, the people are receiving me in a grand manner, especially when I am canvassing for votes.

Have you done any development during your tenure as a Union minister?

Yes, I had done much development works when I was a Union minister. I ensured that there be an intercity train and Kurnool railway station be enhanced in a way that it matches city standards. A railway coach factory was also sanctioned during my tenure. I also took up in all sincerity the pending problems of drinking and irrigation water and achieved success through enhancement of the Sunkesul dam level to 5 TMC capacity and ayacut extension of Low Level Canal (LLC) for 2.50 lakh acres. At present, these two projects are in execution stage.

Tell us something about your chances to win the election?

Definitely, I will win with a bumper majority in this election and there is no question of losing. My activities concerning development and the services that I have rendered will help me win. I also promise to develop Kurnool as a model area, provided people help me win the 2019 general elections.

Will caste-based voters or any local issue, pose problem for you?

There is no antipathy towards me of the cast-based voters, as my father Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy (former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh) and I had maintained good relationship with all communities. My vote bank has no caste-related break across the Kurnool parliamentary segment and also I have solved all local and other issues during my tenure. So, the BC card will not work for both the YSRC party and the BJP’s candidates, who also belong to the backward classes’ community.

What about the special category status issue?

Yes, this issue will affect us, albeit partially. But it is not the main issue in the elections. Anyway, people have understood; this has nothing to do with the TDP per se and everyone knows about the cheating Prime Minister Narendra Modi did concerning this issue. BJP has failed to implement the promises made in the bifurcation act as well as meet demands regarding special category status for AP.