No rethinking on rail zone: Piyush Goyal

 Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the NDA government at the Centre had largely met promises made under the AP Reorganisation Act.

Published: 03rd April 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the NDA government at the Centre had largely met promises made under the AP Reorganisation Act. Speaking to mediapersons here, Piyush Goyal said the NDA government had sanctioned a large number of institutions to the State and the Centre was ready to support AP. However, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was spreading falsehood with regard to aid extended to the State. 

He recalled that TDP had adopted a resolution welcoming special package at its party plenary Mahanadu in 2017. He said the Centre was giving `22,113 crore though 14th Finance Commission to meet deficit revenue of the State. He said there was no rethinking on railway zone at Visakhapatnam. He said zone was larger than division and it was  sanctioned to fulfil the promise made by the party to people.

