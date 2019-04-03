Home States Andhra Pradesh

None above law: Police team on poll duty subjects DGP’s vehicle to check

Police checking DGP RP Thakur’s vehicle near Srikakulam on Tuesday | Express

VIZIANAGARAM:  The Vizianagaram police and Static Surveillance Teams on poll duties on Tuesday did not even spare Director General of Police (DGP) R P Thakur’s car and checked it thoroughly as part of vehicle checking to curb transport of money, liquor and other material to lure voters. The DGP was moving in a private vehicle when it was stopped.

The S Kota police and SST personnel were conducting vehicle checks at Boddavara checkpost in the limits of S Kota police station while the DGP was on his way to Araku via Vizianagaram. S Kota CI Venkata Rao and SST officials checked the vehicle thoroughly and permitted to move on. 

Speaking to TNIE, S Kota CI B Venkata Rao said the DGP’s vehicle reached the check post around 11:30 am. “I saw a convoy of three private vehicles coming towards the checkpost and stopped it. When I went near the vehicle, the person sitting inside rolled down the window glasses of the car. Although I was shocked to see the DGP in the car, I said that we were checking the vehicles by setting up checkpost to curb illegal transpiration of cash, liquor and other material.

The DGP directed us to conduct thorough checks without leaving any vehicle. He also asked us to check his vehicle also,’’ Venkata Rao said. On the other hand, the incident evoked good response on social media and many people hailed the action of SST teams and S Kota police led by CI Venkata Rao. 

Meanwhile, the DGP also hailed the action of the police team. “I will be happy to get my vehicles checked every day. Nothing was found except weapons of policemen. I have told SP of Vizianagaram to reward the concerned officers,” Thakur told TNIE. “As I was travelling in private vehicles in interior Maoist-affected area, policemen stopped and I volunteered for a thorough check of all three vehicles,’’ he said.  The incident happened just days after the YSRC alleged that the DGP was carrying money at the behest of the ruling TDP in his official vehicle.

