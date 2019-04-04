Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lok Sabha Elections: Amit Shah to campaign in Vizag today

BJP campaign is all set to get a boost with party national president Amit Shah holding a roadshow in the city on Thursday evening.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah​

BJP chief Amit Shah​ (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

According to BJP MP K Haribabu, the two-hour-long show will start from Urvanis Junction at 5 pm and conclude at Kancharapalem  Mettu. Meanwhile, he will also address people.

Haribabu said the party campaign in various constituencies was proceeding at a brisk pace. Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited the district on Tuesday. Party cadre and leaders were working in coordination during campaign, he said. Referring to money flow in elections, the MP said it is a fact that everyone should admit that the role of money has increased.

The system cannot be changed unless the people fight against it, he said. To a query, Haribabu said the BJP was not encouraging distribution of money to voters. It was against their principles. He said he cannot say how many seats the party will win in the State, he said the party was contesting all seats in the State.

