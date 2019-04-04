Jaganmohan Reddy ahead of Pawan, Chandrababu Naidu in Google Trends

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the political heat in the State is soaring with the contestants aggressively campaigning for win, the trends on social media are indicative of the interest of netizens in elections. A quick look at the Google Trends on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRC chief Jagan and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan shows that the search interest for Jagan has been on the rise ever since the date of elections was announced last month.

Though the Jana Sena chief and the YSCR chief started off on an almost equal note on March 10 (the day of election announcement), the actor-turned politician quickly fell to the second spot.

The top queries, which made Jagan the most-searched one among the three party heads, include the chartbuster ‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan’. In the case of Pawan Kalyan, people were interested to know details of his nomination, constituency and poll speeches. Naidu’s search queries were mostly related to his age and news about him.

“The Google Trends data just show the most searched keywords on Google. It does not mean that Jagan’s popularity is increasing and that of Naidu has gone down,” sources from the TDP Social Media wing observed.

However, the YSRC sources, buoyed by the search engine, say that the soaring popularity is indicative of the increasing rate of acceptance of Jagan among the public.