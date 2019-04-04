SCR to run special trains to clear Ugadi rush

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two Jansadharan special trains will run between Guntur - Hubballi - Guntur on April 7 and 8 to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ugadi festival. These special trains will consist of General Second Class Coaches.Train number 07225 Guntur - Hubballi Jansadharan special train will depart Guntur at 7.20 pm on April 7 (Sunday) and arrive Hubballi at 11.05 am on the next day. In the return direction, train number 07226 Hubballi - Guntur Jansadharan special train will depart Hubballi at 12.20 pm on April 8 (Monday) and arrive Guntur at 3 am on the next day.