TD leaders foil I-T raid on TTD chief

KADAPA: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached Rs 315 crore worth of properties of Sujana Group belonging to TDP MP YS Chowdary, the sleuths of Income Tax department on Wednesday tried to conduct searches at the residence of TTD chairman and TDP’s Mydukur Assembly candidate Putta Sudhakar Yadav. However, some TDP leaders prevented the officials from going ahead with the searches, leading to tense moments. The I-T officials had to abandon searches and leave the residence of the TDP leader.

According to reports reaching here, two teams of I-T sleuths led by Assistant Commissioner Madesh reached the Proddatur residence of Sudhakar Yadav, who is a close relative of Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and a class-I contractor, around 5.30 pm. Sudhakar Yadav was away in Mydukur holding election campaigns.

Soon after the news of the raid was aired by TV channels, TDP Rajya Sabha member C M Ramesh rushed to Proddatur. Ramesh forcibly entered the house and confronted the I-T officials.

“Sudhakar Yadav is a contesting candidate and the timing of the searches appears motivated,’’ he alleged and insisted that the officials tell the media at whose behest they were conducting raids.“We are not instigated by anyone. We are conducting  searches on the instructions of higher officials,’’ Madesh told the MP.Ramesh insisted that the officials open the suitcase they brought with them.

After initial refusal, they opened the suitcase which was empty. With the MP and TDP leaders not allowing them to proceed further, the I-T sleuths left the house. Ramesh later told media that the searches were a conspiracy of Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The YSRC is rattled by the response to CM Naidu’s meetings in Pulivendula and Jammalamadugu. He is fearing defeat,’’ Ramesh said.

Sudhakar Yadav too alleged that the searches were done at the behest of Prime Minister Modi and Jagan.  
Naidu at a public meeting in Vinukonda, raised the issue of I-T raids issue on his party leaders. “Why should we face this humiliation (of I-T raids)? Are we not the citizens of this country? I warn you Modi, do not try to harass us during election time,’’ Naidu said. “Why doesn’t the I-T department conduct raids on leaders of ‘Kodi Katti Party’ (YSRC)?’’ he questioned.

Naidu’s swipe

Naidu took a swipe at the polling officials who checked Director General of Police RP Thakur’s vehicle yesterday. In Telangana polls, the TRS transported money in police vehicles, he said.

