Woman, grandson fall into lift shaft, die

According to sources, Madhavi had taken her grandson for some sunlight on top of the apartment building in Parthasarathy Nagar, where her daughter resides.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In a tragic incident, a woman and her 10-day-old grandson were killed after they fell into the lift shaft from the sixth floor of their apartment complex in Nellore Rural police limits here on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as 43-year-old Madhavi and her grandson.

According to sources, Madhavi had taken her grandson for some sunlight on top of the apartment building in Parthasarathy Nagar, where her daughter resides. She had called for the lift and without realising that there was no lift on the floor, she opened the door and stepped in only to land on the lift shaft from the sixth floor.

Hearing her cries, the apartment residents rushed to help and shifted the woman and the baby to a private hospital where they were declared brought dead. Nellore Rural police registered a case.

According to a resident of the complex, the building was constructed recently.  It is a mystery as to how the elevator door opened when the lift was not on the particular floor. Madhavi recently came to her daughter’s house to take care of the new-born.

