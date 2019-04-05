BJP’s dramas will not work in elections anymore: Mayawati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Pointing out at the failure of both BJP and Congress parties in according Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has promised that once they form government at the Centre, they will give SCS to the State.

Addressing a well-attended election rally here on Thursday, she said from this very place Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the promise but failed to keep it. “Interests of Andhra Pradesh will always remain a priority for BSP, Jana Sena and Left alliance,” she said, urging people to vote for the alliance candidates. She said Congress paid the price for ignoring people. “It was voted out of power for its faulty policies. The TDP government in the State and BJP at the Centre are also going the same way and people will teach them a befitting lesson,” she asserted.

Mayawati said BJP’s Dramabaji and Jumlabaji will not work in the elections. “It started another drama - Chowkidars and claiming themselves to protect the integrity of the nation. However, irrespective of the ‘efforts’ of these big and small chowkidars, people will no longer believe them,” she said.

Stating that BJP failed to keep not even one-fourth of the promises made during elections five years ago, she asked the BJP leaders to give account for the promises already made, before making any new promises.

Mayawati said Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is the right candidate for Chief Minister’s post. “I have complete faith in him that he will fulfil every promise he made,” she said. Pawan Kalyan reiterated his desire to see Mayawati as Prime Minister and called upon people to make it happen by voting for BSP candidate from Tirupati Lok Sabha seat.

“We believe in vote and democracy, unlike B Karunakar Reddy of YSRC who believes in violence. Who knows what happened to the jewellery of Lord Venkateswara when he was the TTD chairman. It’s better, if we keep such people out,” he said and added voting for TDP will only increase land encroachments. Recalling Modi’s promise of SCS from Tirupati, he said people were insulted when questioned about it.