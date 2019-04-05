Local issues to dominate in Guntur West constituency

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The contestants are conducting door-to-door campaign and explaining to the people about their vision for the development of Guntur city. 

GUNTUR: Guntur West Assembly Constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. TDP candidate Maddali Giridhar, former DIG and YSRC nominee Chandragiri Yesuratnam, former IAS officer and Jana Sena candidate Thota Chandrashekar, BJP candidate and actress Pasupuleti Madhavi Latha and independent Dr T Seva Kumar are in poll fray. 

The contestants are conducting door-to-door campaign and explaining to the people about their vision for the development of Guntur city. Kammas, Kapus, Vysyas, Reddys, Muslims, SCs and BCs are the deciding factor in Guntur West constituency. Kammas account for 31,830 votes in the segment. TDP is hoping to retain the seat by fielding Giridhar who belongs to Vysya community. The TDP is making all efforts to attract BC, SC and ST voters. Kapus account for 30,909, followed by 29,664 SCs, 24,757 Muslims, 24,000 Brahmins, 17,340 Reddys and 12,763 Vysyas. 

Srinivasa Rao of Ramireddypalem, said though the public representatives promised to shift NTR Mirchi Yard in 2014, they failed to keep their word. Venkateswara Reddy of Syamala Nagar lamented that the officials failed to complete underground drainage works. 

Chandrasekhar Raom, a retired IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, has a rich experience in urban planning. He promised to develop Guntur into a model city. Giridhar vowed to resolve traffic problem, issue house site pattas within a year, complete underground drainage and road works within six months and provide drinking water. Dr Seva Kumar unveiled his master plan for the development of Guntur.

Madhavi Latha criticised the TDP government for not sanctioning houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to all the eligible poor. She alleged that construction of apartments in an illegal manner is choking underground drainage. The GMC failed to complete the UGD works on time, she said.

Guntur West Assembly Constituency

