Home States Andhra Pradesh

Narendra Modi spying on me, says Chandrababu Naidu

Accusing the PM of misusing the CBI, ED, I-T and other Central agencies, he said they had been let loose on the TDP and AP.

Published: 05th April 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu taking blessings from religious leaders at Praja Vedika, Undavalli near Vijayawada on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday upped the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of keeping a watch on his residence through the Central agencies and in an angry outburst said, “the madness called Modiism is threatening the country.” He made the remarks during an interaction with religious leaders from the minority communities at his residence in Undavalli.

“Don’t be surprised if the votes of minorities are removed. How can they spy on the Chief Minister of a State! ... keep an eye on those visiting my house! Modi has become a hardcore fundamentalist,” he alleged. 

Accusing the PM of misusing the CBI, ED, I-T and other Central agencies, he said they had been let loose on the TDP and AP. Christian religious leaders and the media are being attacked, by running a ‘mafia raj and psycho raj’, he added. Without sparing YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu said the opposition leader was behaving like a psycho. 

“Will attacks on Christians fetch votes? Will attacks on Muslims fetch votes? Will they dictate what we should eat? Will they decide what we should talk?” he questioned. Referring to the Kerala flood relief works, he recalled that Modi had rejected Dubai’s offer of help and wondered what religion had got to do with helping the victims. He termed it inhuman and claimed that TDP was the only party that had revolted against Modi. 

“I am the first leader to have raised the banner of rebellion against Modi,” he said and wondered how could Christians support Jagan when he was being supported by one who had been inciting attacks on Christians and Muslims. “Will Muslims vote for a person who has become the BJP’s slave? Will Christians vote for Jagan who is busy in Modi bhajan?”he asked.

Interestingly, he alleged that RSS leaders had met Jagan at the latter’s Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday and said the YSRC leader was taking the wrong route with an eye on the CM’s gaddi. In the same breath, he clarified that no RSS leader had ever come to meet him and that he was never close to the RSS. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp