Narendra Modi spying on me, says Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday upped the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of keeping a watch on his residence through the Central agencies and in an angry outburst said, “the madness called Modiism is threatening the country.” He made the remarks during an interaction with religious leaders from the minority communities at his residence in Undavalli.

“Don’t be surprised if the votes of minorities are removed. How can they spy on the Chief Minister of a State! ... keep an eye on those visiting my house! Modi has become a hardcore fundamentalist,” he alleged.

Accusing the PM of misusing the CBI, ED, I-T and other Central agencies, he said they had been let loose on the TDP and AP. Christian religious leaders and the media are being attacked, by running a ‘mafia raj and psycho raj’, he added. Without sparing YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu said the opposition leader was behaving like a psycho.

“Will attacks on Christians fetch votes? Will attacks on Muslims fetch votes? Will they dictate what we should eat? Will they decide what we should talk?” he questioned. Referring to the Kerala flood relief works, he recalled that Modi had rejected Dubai’s offer of help and wondered what religion had got to do with helping the victims. He termed it inhuman and claimed that TDP was the only party that had revolted against Modi.

“I am the first leader to have raised the banner of rebellion against Modi,” he said and wondered how could Christians support Jagan when he was being supported by one who had been inciting attacks on Christians and Muslims. “Will Muslims vote for a person who has become the BJP’s slave? Will Christians vote for Jagan who is busy in Modi bhajan?”he asked.

Interestingly, he alleged that RSS leaders had met Jagan at the latter’s Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday and said the YSRC leader was taking the wrong route with an eye on the CM’s gaddi. In the same breath, he clarified that no RSS leader had ever come to meet him and that he was never close to the RSS.