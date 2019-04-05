Shah skips meet after road show

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP national president Amit Shah participated in road show conducted from Urvasi Junction to Kancharapalem Mettu here on Thursday. During the 1-km road show, Shah accompanied by BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana and party nominees for Lok Sabha and Assembly segments including D Purandareswari, P Vishnukumar Raju, B Chandrasekhar, and K Suhasini Anand, greeted the people along the route.

Shah, who was scheduled to address a meeting at the end of the roadshow at Kancharapalem Mettu, however left without addressing it. Shah was reportedly miffed over the low turnout for the road show. Party sources, however, said Shah could not address the meeting as he had to leave early due to prior engagement. The road show was started two hours beyond the scheduled time. Though there were many people, many of them left due to the delay.

Earlier, addressing people before start of the road show at Urvasi Junction, Purandareswari appealed to the people to vote for BJP candidates to support strong leadership at the Centre. She said the Narendra Modi government had put down terrorist activities across the border. The BJP government taught a fitting lesson to neighbouring country following Uri and Pulwama attacks.