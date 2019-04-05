INTERVIEW | SPY lost his chances by joining Jana Sena, TDP victory in Nandyal is just a formality: Mandra Sivananda Reddy

By Express News Service

Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a three-party fight among TDP, YSRCP and JSP and this is where the TDP candidate, Mandra Sivananda Reddy, a retired police officer, who is making his debut in electoral politics, is seeing an advantage.

The retired cop also feels that last-minute entry into the TDP of strong leaders such as former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy will tilt the balance in favour of the ruling dispensation.

“I see a triangular contest in Nandyal and I expect that opposition votes will get divided and we will consolidate our vote base. Therefore, the TDP winning in Nandyal is just a formality,” the retired cop said. He also felt that sitting MP SPY Reddy, who was contesting on Jana Sena ticket, would have garnered votes had he contested as an independent but he lost his chances by joining the Jana Sena.

“For the sake of his own gain, he has left YSRCP and this may adversely impact the party rather than the TDP because he had earlier won as an YSRC party candidate,” he said. In an interview with K Madhu Sudhakar, the retired officer spoke about politics of TDP and his chances of winning his maiden election, among other things. Excerpts:

You are a retired IPS officer. What made you join politics?

I have been deeply involved in public service regardless of the fact that I had been an IPS officer. To serve public better, I had taken voluntary retirement and plunged into politics. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is a man of vision and he wants to make Andhra Pradesh the number one State in the country. This mission of Chandrababu has attracted me and I have decided to become a member of his vision team.

How would you react to the mutual corruption charges traded by ruling and Opposition parties?

Chandrababu Naidu has been fighting against corrupt politics at national level where as his main rival YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been an accused in 31 cases. Corruption is a major problem as political parties have been compromising and fielding corrupt candidates. However, this kind of corrupt politics may not last any longer.

Which party do you consider as your prime rival? Tell us why should people vote for you even when you are a political greenhorn?

My main rival is YSRC party even though it has never played an effective role as a responsible opposition party. Though senior leader SPY Reddy is contesting on Jana Sena Party ticket, it may not have much impact because Jana Sena doesn’t have cadre base here. I am much more concerned about YSRCP compared to the Jana Sena. Though I am new, my party is very strong and it is a responsible political party. People will vote for me because I am clean and have a clean family background and moreover I am a person whose motto is to render public service. Even my party has also launched several welfare schemes benefitting people of all walks of life.

Tell us about the advantages and disadvantages to the parties after Byreddy joined a party and veteran politician SPY Reddy quit a party?

It could be said that former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy joining the TDP is an advantage because he has maintained good vote bank in the segment. It is obvious that his support will turn into a grand majority vote in the elections. Coming to sitting MP SPY Reddy, he would have garnered votes had he contested as an independent, but he lost that chance by joining the Jana Sena party. For the sake of his personal gain, he quit YSRCP and this may have an adverse impact on YSRCP rather than on TDP as he was earlier with the YSRCP.

Tell us about your vision for the Nandyal constituency?

If elected, my priority will be to make Nandyal free of water problem and strive to create the maximum number of jobs to eradicate unemployment among the youth of the locality. I will also strive to make Nandyal a smart city. Improvement of irrigation facilities is also my priority among several other assurances made by me for the people of Nandyal.

Your views on fulfilling pending promises of Chandrababu Naidu to Nandyal?

Declaring Nandyal as district headquarters will be my first priority. Pending problems will be resolved with the support of government officials and men of the party in power.