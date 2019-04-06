Andhra Cricket Association to launch T20 league by year-end

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has partnered with Twentieth Century Media (TCM), in Vijayawada on Friday, to launch and conduct the first edition of the Andhra T20 league by the end of this year.

At the occasion, senior Indian commentator and director of Pro Kabaddi League, Charu Sharma, said, “The main objective of the league would be to ensure players can handle pressure. This would boost their confidence and improve their game.” He also said that ACA had rolled out the tender for the franchisees’ ownership bids, which is also available on their website- www.andhracricketassociation.com.