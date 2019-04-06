Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Cricket Association to launch T20 league by year-end

ACA has partnered with TCM, in Vijayawada on Friday, to launch and conduct the first edition of the Andhra T20 league by the end of this year.

Published: 06th April 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has partnered with Twentieth Century Media (TCM), in Vijayawada on Friday, to launch and conduct the first edition of the Andhra T20 league by the end of this year.

At the occasion, senior Indian commentator and director of Pro Kabaddi League, Charu Sharma, said, “The main objective of the league would be to ensure players can handle pressure. This would boost their confidence and improve their game.” He also said that ACA had rolled out the tender for the franchisees’ ownership bids, which is also available on their website- www.andhracricketassociation.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Cricket Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp