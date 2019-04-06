Dole plus laptops to students who pass Inter: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The intense suspense over election manifestos of the ruling TDP and its rival YSR Congress is set to end on Saturday. Party chiefs of both the parties will announce their promises on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu new year. Deviating from the tradition of releasing manifesto and using election campaigns for giving widespread publicity to their promises, this time both the parties preferred to continue the suspense till five days before the end of electioneering.

However, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as part of his electioneering raised the curtain on most contents of his manifesto. According to reliable sources in the TDP, this time, too, the party is focusing more on farmers, women and youth while giving priority to the welfare of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities.

The schemes that are likely to be in the TDP manifesto include laptops for Intermediate students and Rs 3,000 unemployment dole.

Apart from implementation of the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme for farmers, the TDP also decided to implement free crop insurance, 12-hour free power supply in day time to farmers, setting up price stabilisation fund with `5,000 crore. The Naidu government will continue to provide Rs 10,000 financial aid to 98 lakh members of DWCRA groups.

TDP promises to bring Inter under youth dole

Meanwhile, for youth, the TDP besides enhancing the unemployment dole to Rs 3,000 a month, also mentioned in the manifesto its decision to reduce educational qualification to intermediate from the existing Degree/Diploma for beneficiaries.

The schemes in TDP manifesto:

Laptops for inter students` 3,000 unemployment dole

Enhancement of Chandranna Bharosa pension to `3,000 from `2,000

Reduction of age limit for old-age pensions to 60 years from 65

Continuation of Annadata Sukhibhava and Pasupu Kumkuma

Smartphones to 1 crore DWCRA women`1 lakh aid under Pelli Kanuka

Enhancing Chandranna Bheema cover to `10 lakh form `5 lakh

`5 lakh per year under NTR Arogya Seva, medicines for free

Enhancement of honorarium of imams to `7,000 from `5,000 and muezzins to `5,000 from `3,000

Christian Bhavan in every district