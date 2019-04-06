Hundreds of government employees cast votes by postal ballot

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Hundreds of government employees who are on election duty, cast their postal ballot at the facilitation centres in the district on Friday. Despite the claim of the election authorities that elaborate arrangements were made at the facilitation centres to enable the polling staff to cast their votes by postal ballot, the process got delayed.

Guntur East Assembly Constituency Returning Officer Shrikesh B Lathkar said that three facilitation centres were set up at AC College. Out of the total 1,550 employees who are on election duty, 1,286 cast their votes by submitting Form 12.

In all 1,610 employees out of the total 4,300, cast their postal ballot in Guntur West constituency. The postal ballot at the facilitation centres will also be held on Saturday from 7 am to 5 pm to enable all the staff to cast their votes Out of the total 2,030 staff, 1,266 cast their votes by postal ballot in Ponnur Assembly constituency.