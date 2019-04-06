INTERVIEW | Faction politics a thing of past, now people think wisely and oppose it strongly: Dr M.Sudheer Reddy

By Express News Service

He is a doctor by profession. However, thinking that he can serve people even better, he joined politics and is contesting from the faction-ridden Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency. For Dr Mule Sudheer Reddy, politics is not new as he hails from a political family, that has been serving people for the last four decades.

The nephew of former minister MV Mysoora Reddy says the time for faction politics has ended and now is an era of popular politics. A native of Nidijivi village of Yerraguntla mandal, Sudheer Reddy completed his MBBS in 2005 and DA (Anesthesiology) in 2007. Since then, he served as an anesthesiologist in Proddatur Government Hospital for 10 years.

He joined the YSRC in 2014 and after C Adinarayana Reddy defected to the TDP, Sudheer Reddy was made party in-charge of Jammalamadugu constituency. During his padayatra, party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Sudheer to contest from Jammalamadugu. In an interview with S Nagaraja Rao, the first time MLA contestant opens up about faction politics, his plans for Jammalamadugu and many more. Excerpts:

You are a doctor. Will you be able to survive in politics, particularly in Jammalamadugu, which is notorious for its faction politics?

I thought I can serve people better being a politician than as a doctor, that’s why I joined politics. My family has been in politics for the past four decades and that too is one of the reasons for my entry into politics. I am quite confident of succeeding as a politician

Jammalamadugu is notorious for its faction feud and you will be contesting against two leaders, known for their faction politics. Being new, will it be a problem?

It is an undeniable fact that Jammalamadugu was faction-ridden. But that is a thing of the past, as people have become wiser and actively oppose faction politics. I am quite confident that people will welcome a fresh face, who has no faction background and is more concerned about people’s problems and welfare.

Is the atmosphere in Jammalamadugu conducive for peaceful election campaigning?

We are engaged in peaceful election campaigning, but the rivals are creating troubles for us. They are unable to digest the fact that more and more activists from the TDP are joining the YSRC. They are resorting to attacks on us. Let me make it clear. We are not forcing people to join our party and when they are joining voluntary, we are welcoming them with open hands. Fear of losing their grip over people and looking at a bleak future, our rivals are resorting to attacks and threats.

Two faction rivals - C Adinarayana Reddy and P Ramasubba Reddy -- have joined hands and are confident of winning elections. What do you say?

It is the people who decide who will represent them. Already, they are averse to their leadership. Their own followers are not ready to accept their union. I am confident that people are aware of the real intentions of those two leaders and will prefer me.

What about allegations that your entry into Jammalamadugu politics has intensified factional feud?

Baseless allegations. People know who is the faction leader and who is not. I don’t encourage faction politics and has never violated law and order.

Overwhelming. People are welcoming me with open arms in every village I visit in the constituency. They strongly support the YSR family.

What will you do for the constituency if you become MLA?

I will strive to set up an integrated steel plant which will provide employment to 25,000 young people. That apart, focus will be on housing for the poor and other welfare programmes.