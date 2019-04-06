TDP chief campaigns in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP campaign in the city received a big boost with Chief Minister and party national president Chandrababu Naidu undertaking a roadshow from NAD Junction to Hanumanthawaka Junction here. En route he addressed meetings at the NAD Junction, Kancharapalem Mettu and Hanumanthawaka Junction.

Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived late by a couple hours, pepped up the mood of the people by launching a scathing attack against rival parties, particularly Jaganmohan Reddy and Narendra Modi. Naidu chose to continue his speech as a more interactive session as he quite frequently sought replies from people for his queries.