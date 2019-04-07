Home States Andhra Pradesh

A lot is dependent on politically conscious Guntur in deciding new government

 Lack of progress in several developmental works in Guntur, including underground drainage system, might prove to be disadvantageous for TDP candidate this time.

GUNTUR: The fight for the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency is likely to be a tight contest between Galla Jayadev, the incumbent MP from the TDP, and the YSRC’s Modugula Venugopala Reddy, who was with the Telugu Desam until the election notification was issued.  

Galla and Modugula - one MP and the other MLA - had locked horns over the alleged ‘non-cooperation’ in the development of the constituency when they were in the same party. Modugula describes Galla as “an absentee landlord, who is ignorant of the local issues.” The MP refutes the remarks, though. Modugula, being a local, is more popular and has a good rapport with the public in Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.

On the other hand, Galla, despite making a couple of impressive speeches in Parliament, reportedly has not spent much time interacting with the people of his constituency. 

The TDP, which has taken the election for Guntur Lok Sabha seat as a prestige issue, has fielded M Giridhar from Vysya community, who is quite popular in the region, for Guntur West. IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who is contesting for the Mangalagiri Assembly seat, will also come as an advantage for Jayadev. However, with Modugula joining YSRC, a large number of Muslim leaders in Guntur East, including Zilla Parishad Chairperson Jani Moon, one Altaf, who was promised ticket but ignored later, also joining YSRC, will prove to be a problem, as Muslim votes make a difference in Guntur. 

Ravela Kishore Babu also quitting TDP and joining Jana Sena might prove an advantage to YSRC candidate.  Lack of progress in several developmental works in Guntur, including underground drainage system, might prove to be disadvantageous for TDP candidate this time.

