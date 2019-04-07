Home States Andhra Pradesh

Battle for Bapatla: Will it be TDP’s Sriram or YSRC’s Suresh?

Anti-incumbency factor against the sitting MP may prove a disadvantage to him as he reportedly failed to make any significant contribution for the development of Bapatla constituency. 

Published: 07th April 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With just a few days left for general elections in the State, the question that is uppermost in the minds of people is: Who will win the Bapatla Lok Sabha seat? 

Sitting MP Sriram of TDP wanted to stay away from elections citing health reasons but he had no other option but contest for the seat as the party forced him to remain in fray. Initially, he was given MLA ticket for Tadikonda Assembly constituency, but the incumbent MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar opposed the move. Eventually, the TDP high command nominated Sriram as its candidate for the Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

On the other hand, YSRC has nominated Nandigama Suresh as its candidate for the constituency. Suresh rise from an ordinary party activist to the level of party nominee for a parliamentary seat is meteoric. Many see his elevation as an encouraging trend. 

However, being a newcomer and a relatively unknown face in most of the Assembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency may weigh him down at the hustings. 

Sub-caste is another important factor that will decide the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections. 
Though Dalits (Malas - nearly 1.96 lakh voters and Madigas nearly 1.5 lakh voters) are numerically strong, 2.4 lakh Kamma votes could be a deciding factor. Kapus are also in sufficient numbers in the constituency. 

Anti-incumbency factor against the sitting MP may prove a disadvantage to him as he reportedly failed to make any significant contribution for the development of Bapatla constituency. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections Bapatla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp