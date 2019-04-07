Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP general secretary, treasurer in Andhra Pradesh resign amid fund misuse charges

S Suresh Reddy and P Sanyasi Raju were alleged to have misused party funds in the name of mobilising people for the election meetings of the top brass leaders.

Published: 07th April 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Image of BJP flags used for representational purpose

By Jayanth P  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Just a few days ahead of the elections, internal issues seem to be rocking the BJP State unit, which is aiming to dent the prospects of both the TDP and the YSRC in a few Parliamentary and Assembly segments.

It is learnt that two senior office-bearers have resigned from their posts in a span of two days, following the allegations of misuse of party fund. Sources in the party said that the State general secretary and treasurer, S Suresh Reddy and P Sanyasi Raju, have sent in their resignation letters to State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana after being pulled up by the Central leadership.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Interestingly, both Suresh Reddy and Sanyasi Raju are contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Nellore and Vizianagaram constituencies. "The issue of misuse of funds during the ongoing poll campaign and public meetings has come to light. A report was submitted to our central leadership, who took the matter seriously. So, both of them sent in their resignation letters to our State president," a top leader from the State unit confirmed to TNIE.

According to members of the party, the duo, along with a few other State executive body members, allegedly misused the party funds in the name of mobilising people for the election meetings of the top brass leaders, and other expenses made on the preparations for the meeting. "A scrutiny of expenses of one of the meetings revealed that Rs 50 lakh was spent as against the Rs 75 lakh claimed. The central leadership took the issue seriously, which led to the resignations," the source added. 

It may be noted that a few of the saffron party’s public meetings have received a rather lukewarm response from the public as the State unit failed to mobilise necessary people.

The case in point being Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Avanigadda a few days ago. “The national leaders wondered as to why the response has been not as expected despite spending necessary funds. This led to an inquiry,” a leader observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Andhra Pradesh P Sanyasi Raju S Suresh Reddy BJP Andhra Pradesh leaders resign India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp