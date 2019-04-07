Candidates from Andhra Pradesh shine in Civil Services exams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Candidates from Andhra Pradesh have excelled in the Civil Services Examination 2018, the results of which were released by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday evening. TK Rangashree, a native of Tirupati, turned out to be the topper among all AP candidates by securing all-India 50th rank. G Suryasai Praveenchand, a native of Amalapuram, who lost both his parents at an early age, has secured all-India 64th rank.

G Suryasai Praveenchand, a 27-year-old from Amalapuram of East Godavari district lost his mother at an early stage of his life and his father while he was appearing for the IIT entrance examination. He, however, went on to secure admission in IIT Patna and did Electrical Engineering. Soon after completion of his graduation, he got placed in a multinational company in Bengaluru. It was, however, his mother’s wish that egged him on to crack the elite examination.

With the intention of cracking the civil services examination, he left his job in 2015 and began to prepare for the UPSC civils. In 2016, he made it up to the interview level but didn’t get selected. However, the very next year he secured 512th rank and got selected for the Indian Information Service (IIS). However, he still retained the strong wish to secure an IAS cadre and appeared for the exam again in 2018 and secured 64th rank.

Speaking to TNIE, Praveenchand said, “In my childhood, my mother used to tell me that family is not just mother, father or siblings, the society is the biggest family and one must take responsibility to take care of that family. I kept these words in mind and have cracked the exam to serve society. Coming to my preparation, I took coaching in a reputable IAS circle in Delhi and that helped me a lot. In future I would like to serve the society in the fields of technology, healthcare and education.”

The topper among Andhra, TK Rangashree said that since childhood she wanted to become an IAS officer. She said that she prepared for the exam all by herself rather than by taking any coaching from professional institutes. Rangashree is a gold medallist from the National Law University.

Rangashree’s father said, “We are very happy and proud to say that our daughter, who prepared all by herself has cleared the exam. Her hard work of years has become fruitful and we want her to work hard for the benefit of the poor people in the society.” Apart from these two candidates, a few others from AP, including KV Maheswar Reddy (rank 126) and G Raghavendra (rank 180) from Kadapa, K Siva Pratap Kishore (rank 153) from Atmakur in Nellore district, G Anusha (rank 375) from Kurnool got selected in the elite all-India exam.