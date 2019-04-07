Home States Andhra Pradesh

Caste factor to determine poll outcome in Narasaraopet

However, the same could not be said of TDP candidate Rayapati,  who is not campaigning like before owing to health factor. His family members are campaigning on behalf of him.

Published: 07th April 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Caste factor will play an important role in deciding the fate of the contestants in Narasaraopet Lok Sabha seat, where a triangular contest is being expected. Kamma community is the dominant one in Narasaraopet followed by Reddy community. 

Keeping it in view, TDP has fielded veteran parliamentarian  Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, while YSRC gave the party ticket to  newbie Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, both from the same caste - Kamma. BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana who is contesting on behalf of the saffron party, belongs to Kapu community. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

A look at electioneering in the Lok Sabha constituency, revealed that the YSRC candidate is a step ahead of other contestants. Krishna Devarayalu along with his entire family has been campaigning day and night and all the YSRC candidates from the seven Assembly segments are showing a united front. 

However, the same could not be said of TDP candidate Rayapati,  who is not campaigning like before owing to health factor. His family members are campaigning on behalf of him. Interestingly, there has been a lack of support from some TDP Assembly candidates in the Lok Sabha constituency to Rayapati. 

BJP candidate Lakshminarayana is reported to have been involved in the election campaigning the least and people have started wondering if he has given up the contest already. Narasaraopet has unique place among the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State as three candidates, who represented the LS constituency, became Chief Ministers of AP. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narasaraopet Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp