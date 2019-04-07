Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 7 crore cash seized in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, police intensify checks

The seizure was the highest confiscation of unaccounted cash by any team in a single check in the State.

Police with the seized cash.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Seizure of more than Rs 5 crore on Friday in Rajam police station limits in the district was the highest confiscation of unaccounted cash by any team in a single check in the State and probably the country during elections. After the model code of conduct came into force on March 10, the police and static surveillance teams (SSTs) have seized Rs 2.23 crore unaccounted cash from several people, including people of Odisha, in the district till today. This has taken the total seizure to a whopping Rs 7 crore. 

The alerted district police have intensified checks in a bid to arrest the illegal transportation of cash, liquor and the like in the district. With the polling date four days away, the police, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Navdeep Singh Grewal, have stepped up checks at all check-posts, especially those along Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB). 

The police seized Rs 7.07 lakh at various check-posts in the district on Friday. A sum of Rs 2.38 lakh was seized along the AOB at Ichchapuam, Rs 2 lakh at Kanchili, Rs 1.5 lakh at Regulapadu of Veeraghattam village, Rs 51,500 at Venkatapuram checkpost in Laveru mandal and Rs 68,000 at Kotta Agraharam village in  Santabommali mandal. 

About Rs 28 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from various people under Ichchapuram police station limits after March 10, Ichchapuram Circle Inspector K Pydipunaidu said. 

Speaking to TNIE, the SP said, “Besides flying squads, we have set up about 30 SST checkposts in the district, three in each Assembly segment. Similarly, we have also deployed mobile police teams to check inflow of cash.” 

