TDP, YSRC celebrate Ugadi with fervour

Published: 07th April 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu tasting Ugadi prasadam at his residence in Vijayawada | EPS.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, was celebrated traditionally at both TDP and YSRC offices amid much fanfare. 

At Praja Vedika, near Chief Minister’s residence, Ugadi was celebrated with pandits from different places performing the rituals associated with the festival. On the occasion, Panchanga Sravanam was organised. 
Pandits explained what was in store for the people in the State on different fronts like rains, crops and blessed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who attended the programme along with his wife and grandson.

They also prayed for the success of Telugu Desam Party on the occasion. Similarly, Ugadi was performed in a traditional manner at YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence in Tadepalle.
 During Panchanga Sravanam, the pandits predicted that Jagan Mohan Reddy will be blessed with ‘power’ and will be able to form the government and have the full cooperation of officials. 

They even said Special Category Status to the State is likely to happen and peaceful atmosphere will prevail in the State.

Predicting good rainfall, they said farmers stand to benefit and can expect remunerative prices for their crops. They blessed Jagan and his party and prayed for their success in the elections. 

TAGS
TDP YSRC Ugadi

