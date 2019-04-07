Vote for the right candidate: Ex-DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Director General of Police (DGP) M Malakondaiah has called upon the young and new voters in the State to vote for the right candidate.

Participating as a chief guest at the voter awareness campaign and rally organised by an NGO “Let’s Vote” at Mangalagiri on Saturday, Malakondaiah flagged off the rally and requested the youth to think twice before casting their vote.

IT advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh JA Chowdary said, “We have received a good response from the youth during our rallies in Anantapur, Madanapalle, Tirupati, Ongole, Nellore and Guntur.”