VV Lakshminarayana releases manifesto for development of Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency

Jana Sena nominee for Vizag LS seat VV Lakshminarayana released the constituency development manifesto on Rs 100 judicial stamp paper at the party office here on Saturday.

Published: 07th April 2019

By IVNP Prasad Babu
VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena nominee for Vizag LS seat VV Lakshminarayana released the constituency development manifesto on Rs 100 judicial stamp paper at the party office here on Saturday. 
After releasing the six-page document, Lakshminarayana announced that if he wins, he will strive to make all points mentioned in the manifesto a reality. Among the many promises made by him included developing the city as a model parliamentary constituency, making Vizag a safe city, smart city, clean city and happy city to reside and to be accessible to people. “I will try my best to transform Vizag,” the former CBI Joint Director said. 

“We are serious about this. We will meet once in every three months to review our performance and release progress report, which will be in public domain. In addition, the party will design one ‘Reach Your MP’ App to facilitate a corruption-free and transparent administration. The App will be made available for all Vizagites free of cost,” he said.

This is not all. “We will set up a centre for human excellence for development of women, children, poor and Backward Class people,” he added.    

Addressing mediapersons, VVL said, “I have a clear vision about the city’s development. My priorities include providing safe drinking water, pollution control, strengthening and protecting catchment areas of Yeleru, Sileru, Sabari and Gosthani and reservoirs such as Yeleru, Raiwada, Meghadrigedda, Mudasarlova, Tatipudi, and Gambheeram. Through the Polavaram Left Canal and Tatipudi reservoir, we will chalk out a permanent solution for the city’s water scarcity, he explained. 

On pollution control, he said, “We will minimise the Port-induced pollution and also fight against the plastic menace with the help of latest technology. We will introduce e-buses and e-autos to curb vehicular pollution in the city.” 

He also mentioned various plans on education, medical and health, women empowerment, slums, fishermen, industries, tourism, employment and housing sectors.

