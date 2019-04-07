Yogi Adityanath to visit Andhra on Sunday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Andhra Pradesh on Sunday to canvass for the BJP candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that Adityanath will hold a public meeting at Srikalahasti in Chittoor district.

Though the UP CM was initially scheduled to address two meetings, one in Anantapur and the other in Srikalahasti, the first programme was cancelled due to unavailability of helicopter. “The programme in Srikalahasti will be held as per schedule. Adityanath will reach Tirupati airport by a special flight from Hyderabad after concluding his programmes in Telangana. He is scheduled reach Srikalahasti from the airport by 4.15 pm. After the programme, he will leave for Lucknow by 6 pm,” Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said.