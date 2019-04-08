‘MLA car’ with cash evades check

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The driver of a vehicle sped fast without stopping near Nannur toll plaza on the city outskirts on Sunday night. Police suspect that there is a huge amount of cash in the car, which is meant for distribution among voters.

According to Kurnool Rural CI Pavan Kishore, the vehicle (AP 21 BU 0009) sped fast without stopping at the Nannur toll plaza. A police constable jumped on the footrest of the vehicle in a bid to stop it, but in vain. Meanwhile, locals alleged that the vehicle belonged to TDP MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy and the police constable was dropped off after some distance.