Not-so-well: Pawan Kalyan defies doctors’ advice, participates in poll rallies

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who suspended his election campaign on Saturday following ill health, resumed his campaign on Sunday defying the advice of his doctors and addressed rallies at Anakapalle and Pendurti. Earlier, actor Ramcharan Teja, son of Pawan’s elder brother Chiranjeevi, visited the Jana Sena chief in Vijayawada and went to the party office at Mangalagiri. The actor-turned-politician was seen with a saline injection clamp on his forearm at the public meetings.

Speaking at the meetings, Kalyan said young blood should foray into electoral politics and they should be given chance to serve the people. He said YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy was often saying in election speeches that the Telangana government would support the special category status demand for Andhra Pradesh. “If Jagan Mohan Reddy is sincere, he should ask TRS chief K Chandrasekhara Rao to make a statement that Telangana would not oppose SCS for AP. However, Jagan cannot do this,” he thundered.

Taking a dig at TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, Pawan asked the Telangana Chief Minister not to interfere in Andhra politics.

“If the TRS is really interested in AP politics, it should field its own candidates. It was not right on the part TRS to say that it would support the YSRCP in the election,” Kalyan maintained. Stating that he did not have any personal rivalry against Jagan, he said the YSRC chief was not in the right path. “There should be a total change in the present political system,” Kalyan maintained and alleged that governments were supporting private firms at the cost of cooperative societies. He promised to reopen Tummapala sugar factory in the district within 18 months after the Jana Sena forms the government in the State.

Kalyan promised to give house sites to all those who do not have houses and 10 LPG cylinders free of cost to all families.

“The JSP government will increase pension amount from present Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. Rs 1 lakh under ‘Maa Inti Mahalakshmi’ scheme will be given for marriage of poor girls,” he said. The Jana Sena chief said he wanted to visit all the constituencies, but Centre put a spoke in his wheel by denying permission for using helicopter.