Home States Andhra Pradesh

Not-so-well: Pawan Kalyan defies doctors’ advice, participates in poll rallies

Takes a dig at Jagan for taking TRS ‘support’, asks KCR not to interfere in Andhra politics

Published: 08th April 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ramcharan visits his uncle Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who suspended his election campaign on Saturday following ill health, resumed his campaign on Sunday defying the advice of his doctors and addressed rallies at Anakapalle and Pendurti. Earlier, actor Ramcharan Teja, son of Pawan’s elder brother Chiranjeevi, visited the Jana Sena chief in Vijayawada and went to the party office at Mangalagiri. The actor-turned-politician was seen with a saline injection clamp on his forearm at the public meetings.

Speaking at the meetings, Kalyan said young blood should foray into electoral politics and they should be given chance to serve the people. He said YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy was often saying in election speeches that the Telangana government would support the special category status demand for Andhra Pradesh. “If Jagan Mohan Reddy is sincere, he should ask TRS chief K Chandrasekhara Rao to make a statement that Telangana would not oppose SCS for AP. However, Jagan cannot do this,” he thundered.
Taking a dig at TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, Pawan asked the Telangana Chief Minister not to interfere in Andhra politics.

“If the TRS is really interested in AP politics, it should field its own candidates. It was not right on the part TRS to say that it would support the YSRCP in the election,” Kalyan maintained. Stating that he did not have any personal rivalry against Jagan, he said the YSRC chief was not in the right path. “There should be a total change in the present political system,” Kalyan maintained and alleged that governments were supporting private firms at the cost of cooperative societies. He promised to reopen Tummapala sugar factory in the district within 18 months after the Jana Sena forms the government in the State.

Kalyan promised to give house sites to all those who do not have houses and 10 LPG cylinders free of cost to all families.

“The JSP government will increase pension amount from present Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. Rs 1 lakh under ‘Maa Inti Mahalakshmi’ scheme will be given for marriage of poor girls,” he said. The Jana Sena chief said he wanted to visit all the constituencies, but Centre put a spoke in his wheel by denying permission for using helicopter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Chiranjeevi Ramcharan Teja Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp