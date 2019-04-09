Andhra Pradesh elections: Tough fight between TDP and YSRC in Narasaraopet 

KV Ramana By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Colour is missing from the poll campaign in Narasaraopet Assembly segment and perhaps for the first time in many years electioneering is taking place in the constituency with two heavyweights and political arch-rivals Kasu Krishna Reddy and Kodela Siva Prasad Rao not taking part in it. With his son Kasu Mahesh Reddy contesting from Gurajala Assembly constituency on YSRC ticket, the veteran Congressman, Kasu has confined himself to silently watching the election proceedings in Narasaraopet and giving advice to anybody approaching him for his blessings.

On the other hand, Assembly Speaker, Kodela for the second consecutive time is fighting the election from the neighbouring Sattenpalli constituency against Amabati Rambabu of YSRC, who lost the election in 2014 by a slender margin of 954 votes. For the record, since the formation of the TDP, Kodela had won for five out of seven times from Narasaraopet. The TDP shifted him to Sattenpalli in the 2014 elections to accommodate then ally BJP, whose candidate stood from Narasaraopet.

ALSO READ | INTERVIEW | Pawan Kalyan, Jaganmohan Reddy fighting it out for Opposition leader’s space: Nara Lokesh

However, historically people of the area have admired the fight between these two aforementioned political veterans. In the absence of the two, people have also become mute spectators. However, the local leaders are doing their best to convince the electorate in favour of their respective political parties.

Sitting YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy won with a margin of 16,364 votes against BJP candidate Nalabothu Venkata Rao in 2014. He is contesting for the second consecutive time against TDP candidate Dr Chadalavada Aravinda Babu, who is in the poll fray for the first time.

TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced his candidature with the recommendation of Narasaraopet sitting MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao and AP Grandhalaya Samastha Chairman Dasari Raja Master, who is a close relative of Dr Aravinda Babu. But Kodela left the segment without extending any support to Dr Aravinda Babu and that has become a hot topic in the constituency. So, Raja Master has become the main campaigner for Dr Aravinda Babu. Recently Naidu addressed an election meeting in Narasaraopet and at that time every TDP worker expected that Kodela would participate in it, but he did not attend and the issue became viral.

Among others Syed Jilani is contesting on Jana Sena ticket, Alexander Sudhakar on Congress ticket and Chirumamilla Chandrasekhar is the BJP candidate from Narasaraopet Assembly constituency. Dr Aravinda Babu has promised to resolve the drinking water crisis in the town and the rural areas of the segment. He has also promised houses for the poor. He said that the TDP cadre was with him and people’s response to his campaign had been overwhelming.

YSRC candidate Dr Srinivasa Reddy said that Narasaraopet Parliamentary Constituency would be a district in the near future. He assured to give top priority to education by developing JNTU Narasaraopet and establishing new Central School. He said that the people were facing a drinking water crisis, traffic hurdles and therefore he would resolve those problems. He promised to set up Auto Nagar, which is a long-pending demand of automobile technicians. He has even assured to set up industries to resolve the unemployment problem.