INTERVIEW | I will strive for Outer Ring Road project, says Vijayawada LS candidate

It has just been about three years since Kilaru Dileep, an infrastructure developer, decided to wind up his business and take a plunge into politics.

Kilaru Dileep, Vijayawada LS candidate from the BJP.

It has just been about three years since Kilaru Dileep, an infrastructure developer, decided to wind up his business and take a plunge into politics. Yet, Dileep, who is contesting as the Vijayawada LS candidate from the BJP, is quite confident that he would clinch the seat. In an interview with Jayanth P, the BJP candidate, who also practices arbitration law in Supreme Court and High Court, claims that the sitting MP failed to work for the State and that TDP MPs were puppets in the hands of Naidu. 

How tough is it to contest on BJP’s ticket in AP?
I am enjoying it. People ask me about the Centre reneging on special category status and how it deceived the State. But, during my campaign, I take them back to how TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu conveniently gave a letter in favour of Telangana. Naidu, who is a Chanakya and could give a vision of 2050 to State, couldn’t see when the Reorganisation Act was coming through without SCS issue. I think it is time the CM retired. Whatever AP got in the last five years was because of the PM and not Naidu. 

Are they buying your argument?
Yes. Nine out of 10 people agree that PM Modi is the man for this nation. 

How do you see your prospects? Your take on your opponents Kesineni Srinivas and Potluri V Prasad?
They are small compared to me. They are dwarfed because of their leaders. Both have such leaders who amassed public money. But, I have a leader (Modi) who strives to see that the nation comes first. These two candidates are pitted against a Goliath like me. People are going to vote me to power, there is no doubt in it.

What’s your agenda, if elected?
The Outer Ring Road project needs to be immediately realised. Second, Kothapalli-Kothagudem railway line, which has been in pipeline for long. Third, Benz Circle flyover has to be extended by four-five kms at least. And fourth, which is my pet project, conservation of the environment. One crore saplings will be planted in my constituency. I have taken these up as these are practically doable in five years. These are also not easy, but I will move heaven and earth to see these are done. 

