INTERVIEW | Election will be held peacefully despite shortage of forces: Andhra CEO

Even as the number of the paramilitary forces is lower than that required for the smooth conduct of polls across Andhra Pradesh in a single phase on April 11 and there are no chances of further arrival of the forces from other parts of the country, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has exuded confidence over the peaceful conduct of polls.

During an interaction with S Viswanath in his chambers at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi Monday, the CEO, amid his hectic schedule, explained about the preparedness for the polling.

Excerpts:

Only two days are left for the D-day. What about the preparedness for the conduct of polls?

We have completed all the necessary arrangements for the peaceful conduct of polls. We have got 20 per cent additional Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and 25 per cent VVPATs. We are also engaging 600 engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to repair the defunct EVMs if any. Three BEL engineers will be deployed in every Assembly constituency.

Your office is getting flooded with complaints seeking identification of more number of polling stations as problematic and deployment of more number of security personnel. What is your take?

Out of all the 43,000-odd polling stations, we have identified about 9,000 as problematic. But, going by the points raised by the political parties, the number of problematic polling stations is around 30,000. Of course, the political parties have their own definition on problematic polling stations.

What about deployment of police forces?

Against our requirement, we are yet to get 100 companies and there is no possibility for the arrival of more forces. In total, the number of police personnel will be less by around 17,000. Though we expected to get 5,000 security personnel from Tamil Nadu, it is also doubtful now. However, to overcome the shortage, we will use the services of NCC and NSS cadets. I am sure that the polls will be held peacefully despite shortage of police personnel by adopting better cooperation and proper usage of the available forces and technology.

The Supreme Court has instructed EC to count five VVPATs in every Assembly constituency. Will it delay the announcement of results?

We are yet to get the guidelines. However, going by the reports on the Supreme Court directives, I don’t think it will delay the announcement of results.

Reports emerged that some of the private staff have also been roped in for election duties. What is the status?

After coming across such reports, we have given clear directions to the officials concerned to involve only government staff for election duties.

What about the seizures so far?

We have seized about Rs 110 crore in cash, Rs 23 crore worth liquor, 100 kgs of gold, 325 kgs of silver and other valuables like sarees to a tune of Rs 10 crore.