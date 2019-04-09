Home States Andhra Pradesh

JSP nominee promises to develop Repalle

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Kalyani Ads MD Kamatham Sambasiva Rao, Jana Sena nominee, has promised to implement a master plan for the development of Repalle Assembly constituency, if he is elected in the elections. 
Participating in the election campaign in Repalle on Monday, he highlighted the Jana Sena election manifesto. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is committed to implementation of all the election promises for the welfare of all sections of society, he said. 

Rao is implementing several social welfare programmes in Repalle through his Kamatham Trust. His wife Vijaya Kumari also took part in the campaign.

