As election date nears parties go on vote-purchasing spree

VSAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: With the campaigning coming to an end on Tuesday, the intense contest between major political parties, who have taken to various means to ‘please’ voters, has pushed the election expenditure up. According to sources, leaders of political parties are distributing huge amounts of money, hoodwinking police.

Even though the police have tightened its surveillance with the elections approaching fast, the parties started distribution of presents well ahead. Lower income group and BPL families are the soft targets as parties find it easy to lure them with money and gifts. However, even those residing in plush localities are not spared now.

Followers of a candidate in Visakhapatnam are distributing money in multi-storied apartments in areas such as Seethammadara. They are completing their task during night time in the guise of door-to-door campaigning. The apartment-dwellers are being paid Rs 1,000 for each vote.

Sources in the know say it is only after the campaigning ends that the distribution of money starts. However, the scenario this time is different as the process began a couple of days ahead of the last day to campaign and, in all likelihood, the competition is even tighter with the candidates willing to gift electronic goods to voters as well.

Microfinance lending agents have been deployed for distribution to those particularly belonging to lower income group. Meanwhile, the police have stepped up the vigil and promised to intensify inspections over the next two days to curb the money flow. They have seized around Rs 9 crore in cash in the district after the poll notification was issued. Nearly 50 per cent of the cash was seized under the city limits. However, some are of the opinion that this amount is only the tip of the iceberg.

Meanwhile, leaders of the ruling TDP allegedly distributed money to the voters in 42, 43, 44 and 45 divisions in Vijayawada Central constituency on Monday evening. Based on requests, a team of Telugu Desam leaders prepared a detailed list and distributed the money in the evening. They reportedly gave Rs 3,000 to a family of two and Rs 5,000 to a family of three and urged them to cast their votes in favour of the party.Acting on this, their counterparts in the YSR Congress took the issue to the notice of the police, but no action was taken, it is learnt.