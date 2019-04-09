Home States Andhra Pradesh

Problems aplenty for Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy’s son in maiden contest 

Incumbent MLA of Kalyandurg, Hanumantharaya Chowdary is peeved over not getting party ticket to recontest.

Published: 09th April 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

JC Diwakar Reddy addressing a meeting. (Photo| EPS)

By T Ramanjaneyulu
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: An interesting contest is on the cards in Anantapur parliamentary constituency, where the two main contesting parties — TDP and YSRC — have fielded first-timers JC Pavan Kumar Reddy and Talari Rangaiah respectively. Pavan Kumar is the son of JC Diwakar Reddy, the sitting MP of Anantapur. Pavan was made party candidate following pressure from his father. 

Being from a political family, money power and TDP cadre strength in the constituency are expected to be plus points for him. However, he being relatively a new face with not much reach among the people in addition to the anti-incumbency factor may affect Pavan. Cooperation from the party MLA candidates was also not visible during the election canvassing. The internal difference among TDP leaders also came to the fore during the electioneering.

Incumbent MLA of Kalyandurg, Hanumantharaya Chowdary is peeved over not getting party ticket to recontest. He is reportedly maintaining distance from the election campaigning. Congress State chief Raghuveera Reddy is contesting Kalyandurg as MLA candidate and it is likely to benefit the YSRC. Guntakal Assembly segment is another place where the TDP candidate will be at a disadvantage. Industrialist Madhusudan Gupta aspired for TDP ticket to contest elections and he was even promised the same. He has been involved in door-to-door campaign for last six months. At the eleventh hour, he was denied ticket and he joined the Jana Sena later. This would split the TDP votes.

YSRC candidate Talari Rangaiah is also contesting elections for the first time, but two factor may work in his favor — caste and his influence as a bureaucrat. Hailing from Boya (Valmiki) community, which has 2.4 lakh voters, Rangaiah has an advantage over his rival. Before joining politics, Rangaiah worked as DRDA project director in Anantapur district and as municipal commissioner of Anantapur Municipal Corporation.

For several years, he has extensive interaction with people, more so with DWCRA groups.   
Caste factor will be crucial in determining the poll verdict. Boya and Kurba communities, which dominate Anantapur, are reportedly leaning towards the YSRC. In spite of sops given to farmers and woman by Naidu, they might not influence the outcome much. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
C Diwakar Reddy TDP Andhra Assembly elections Andhra Pradesh Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp