YSRCP hell-bent on defeating me: Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: It Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sent Rs 200 crore to Mangalagiri to defeat him in the Assembly elections. Participating in the election campaign in the constituency, Lokesh said though YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sharmila, Mohan Babu, Ali, R Krishnaiah, Krishna Madiga, Lakshmi Parvathi and others were campaigning against him, he got the support of 2.6 lakh electorate in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

Contrary to his assurance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned a mere Rs 1,500 crore for the construction of capital city Amaravati. The funds sanctioned by the Centre were not sufficient to develop even an underground drainage system in the capital. Despite the non-cooperative attitude of the Centre towards AP, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to the construction of a world-class capital.

Highlighting the development schemes launched by the Chief Minister and the growth achieved by the State in the TDP regime, he promised 12,000 houses for the poor in Mangalagiri. Sitting YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy did nothing for the development of Mangalagiri in the last five years as he spent all the time in courts, Lokesh said, promising to ensure all-round development of the constituency if he was elected.