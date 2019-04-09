Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP hell-bent on defeating me: Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh

 It Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sent `200 crore to Mangalagiri to defeat him in the Assembly elections.

Published: 09th April 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

TDP’s Nara Lokesh interacts with an aged voter in Undavalli on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  It Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sent Rs 200 crore to Mangalagiri to defeat him in the Assembly elections.  Participating in the election campaign in the constituency, Lokesh said though YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sharmila, Mohan Babu, Ali, R Krishnaiah, Krishna Madiga, Lakshmi Parvathi and others were campaigning against him, he got the support of 2.6 lakh electorate in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency. 

Contrary to his assurance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned a mere Rs 1,500 crore for the construction of capital city Amaravati. The funds sanctioned by the Centre were not sufficient to develop even an underground drainage system in the capital. Despite the non-cooperative attitude of the Centre towards AP, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to the construction of a world-class capital. 

Highlighting the development schemes launched by the Chief Minister and the growth achieved by the State in the TDP regime, he promised 12,000 houses for the poor in Mangalagiri. Sitting YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy did nothing for the development of Mangalagiri in the last five years as he spent all the time in courts, Lokesh said, promising to ensure all-round development of the constituency if he was elected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nara Lokesh YSRCP TDP Andhra Polls Andhra Pradesh elections Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp