Arrangements in place for polls, CEO expects 80-85 per cent voter turnout

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that foolproof arrangements were made to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of elections in the State, Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has said that he expects voter turnout to be between 80 and 85 per cent. He further said that any attempt to rig the polls would be viewed seriously and the people involved would be arrested on the spot, with a punishment up to three years imprisonment. Speaking to the media after the poll campaign concluded on Tuesday, the CEO said that the Model Code of Conduct would be strictly implemented till the end of the voting process on Thursday.

He said that 20 per cent of EVMs were kept in reserve for use if any machine malfunctions. He added that the mobile phone will not be allowed. There will be a restriction on the movement of outsiders into the constituencies as well. “If anybody is found resorting to double voting or other illegal practices, they would be immediately arrested without any notice or probe. Similarly, use of any electronic gadget like mobile phones in the polling booth would be liable to legal charges,” he noted Disclosing details of seizures made (as on Monday), Dwivedi explained that Andhra Pradesh stood third in the country, after Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, with total confiscations standing at `196.3 crore.

“We have enforced the norms strictly. In fact, we are second in cash seizures (Rs 118.65 crore) after Tamil Nadu and third in liquor seizure (Rs 24.15 crore) after Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Since drugs worth Rs 500 crore were seized in Gujarat and 1,200 kg of gold (Rs 230 crore) in Tamil Nadu, they are ahead of us. Otherwise, we did well in enforcement,” he observed. Only AP and Tamil Nadu witnessed cash seizures of over Rs 100 crore. The CEO also explained that special arrangements were made at the polling centres for the 5.22 lakh voters with special needs. Voters above 80 years of age and women with newborns need not follow the queue system.

“Last time, the voter turnout was around 78 per cent. This time, we expect 80 - per cent voting,” he observed. He further said that setting up of EVMs at the polling stations would begin at 5.30 am. Two choppers, one at Visakhapatnam and the other at Rajamahendravaram, would be available for emergency evacuations if need be.

The polling stations in Left Wing Extremism areas were moved closer to police check posts to ensure security to the voters, additional DGP (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayannar said. “Despite the bandh call given by Maoists, we made all foolproof arrangements,” he said, adding over 85,000 security personnel have been deployed across AP. All the polling stations will be under video surveillance.