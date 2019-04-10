AU, SVU and KLU make it to NIRF top 100 list

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra University (AU) of Visakhapatnam and Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) of Tirupati have achieved 29th and 72nd positions respectively in the national rankings. The ratings of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for higher educational institutions in India were released by the Union Human Resources Ministry on Monday. Koneru Lakshmaiah deemed to be university located at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district secured the 74th rank. Out of the 10 Central government institutions and five private universities, only three have made it to the top 100 this year. In 2018, four universities had made it to top 100.

Andhra University improved its position by achieving 29th rank this year, making much headway from 69th rank in 2017 and 36th in 2019. Similarly, SVU secured the 72nd rank this year from the 74th in 2018. In 2017, SVU was ranked 68th. Under the category of universities, three State-run universities and two private universities have made it to the top 100 list.

In this list, Andhra University secured 16th rank, SVU secured the 46th, KLU the 50th, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences the 77th rank and GITAM the 84th rank. In the Engineering category, 13 educational institutions, including universities and private colleges, secured ranks in the list of top 200. In Degree colleges category, two colleges in Management Studies, two in Pharmacy and seven others have made it to top 100 list.

As part of the selection process, universities and colleges submitted details of faculty, students, placements, examinations, publications, patents and the total expenditure etc of the university to NIRF. The NIRF has also added additional parameters like student placements and higher studies etc. Speaking to Express, Andhra University vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao said, “The university being in top 100 list is an achievement and we want to improve our rank in the coming years. Our aim is to be in top 10 list. We are making efforts to increase the number of campus placements.

This year, with the improved teacher-student ratio and international student component, we were able to achieve a better place in the overall list. Our annual funding too has improved. In future, we will do our best to achieve a place in top 10.” KLU vice-president Koneru Raja Harin said the number of students, faculty-student ratio, quality education, research papers, projects, campus placements and other aspects are taken into consideration for annual rankings. “We are extremely happy to be in the top 100 list of overall rankings. We have been participating in the ranking since 2016 and every year we are making good progress. This year, we have bagged the 50th rank at national level.”